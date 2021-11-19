ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extension partners with Historically Black University to launch effort to help Black and other youth of color find success after high school

By Division of Extension
Contact: Joe Maldonado | joe.maldonado@wisc.edu | (414) 339-4574. A new program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture will give youth in three Wisconsin counties the chance to work with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension to explore post-high school educational and work opportunities. The USDA’s Children, Youth, and Families...

