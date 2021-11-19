Extension partners with Historically Black University to launch effort to help Black and other youth of color find success after high school

In 1933, the Delta Sigma Theta sorority established a chapter at the UW, paving the way for five other Black sororities and fraternities. There are now six active chapters at UW. Even then, the organizations understood that membership in a fraternity or sorority could change the way a student participates in all other college activities. This has been especially true for members of historically Black Greek-letter organizations in predominantly white colleges and universities.

