The Shuroo Process (2021 movie) trailer, release date

An Unexpected Christmas tells the story of Jamie, a writer who convinces his ex-girlfriend Emily to pose as a couple for Christmas. This Hallmark Christmas romance comedy television movie is directed by Michael Robison. Its teleplay is written by Paul Campbell from a story by Gregory McGoon. Canadian filmmaker Michael Robison is the director of the feature film Deadly Sins and several television movies and television series including The Collector, The Outer Limits, R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour and Rogue Files: Reparation. He has also directed numerous Hallmark television movies including Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle, A Shoe Addict’s Christmas, six movies for Hailey Dean Mysteries film series, Christmas at Dollywood, Chateau Christmas, It Was Always You, and A Christmas Treasure. Startattle.com – An Unexpected Christmas 2021.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO