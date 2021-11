Here’s a look at how the former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 11:. Josh Allen, quarterback, Buffalo Bills: Finished 21-for-35 for 209 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions during the Bills’ 41-15 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Allen, who also had two rushes for 18 yards, will try to get Buffalo back on track during a Thanksgiving night game at New Orleans (6:20 p.m., NBC).

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO