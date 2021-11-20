ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers Week 11 injury report: Elijah Mitchell 'doubtful,' Deebo Samuel not listed

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The 49ers will likely go into their Week 11 showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars without their leading rusher. Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell is listed as ‘doubtful’ on San Francisco’s injury report after a finger injury kept him out of practice all week.

It’s another issue in a long line of them this season for the sixth-round pick. Mitchell also missed two games early in the year with a shoulder injury and dealt with a rib injury in the lead up to Week 10.

Jeff Wilson Jr. figures to shoulder most of the load against the Jaguars, but rookie third-round pick Trey Sermon should also see action with the thinned out RB group.

Here’s the 49ers’ full injury report:

Out

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

Neither player practiced this week or last so it’s not a surprise to see them both out.

Doubtful

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

RB Elijah Mitchell (finger)

Mitchell had surgery on a fractured finger early in the week. It seemed like a long shot he’d play. The team will give him Saturday to see if his finger function improves but it doesn’t look good.

Not listed

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

OL Jaylon Moore (knee)

CB Josh Norman (rib)

WR Deebo Samuel (shin)

All three of these players followed the same track this week. They were limited Wednesday and Thursday, then full participants Friday. Moore will at right tackle. He exited last week’s game with a knee issue. Samuel is working through a shin contusion and Norman is still nursing ribs he hurt a couple weeks ago.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

