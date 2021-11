ANDREWS, Texas — A man was arrested for aggravated robbery in Andrews Monday after he fired a gun while stealing from a business he previously worked for. According to the Andrews Police Department, officers responded to a robbery call in the 200 Block of SW 1st Street around 7 p.m. Monday. When they arrived to the scene, the victim told them 28-year-old Alex Carruth, a former employee of the business, fired two gun shots at him and took money and a welding machine from the business.

ANDREWS, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO