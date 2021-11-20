ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Governor Polis issues update on COVID-19 pandemic in Colorado

By Dani Birzer
 6 days ago

DENVER – Governor Jared Polis gave an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic from the Emergency Operations Center in Centennial, the home of Colorado’s COVID-19 presonse team.

The governor honored the 9,000 Coloradans who have died from the virus and said that he acknowledged how despite the state ranking 9th from the bottom of all 50 states in per capita deaths, that it is hardly a consolation to the friends and family who lost a loved one.

Over 81% of eligible adults and nearly 37% of 5-17-year-olds have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Friday, Nov. 19.

“To find out where to get your booster visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine to find a provider near you or call 1-877-268-2926. We are still in a pandemic, we refuse to wait idly until this wave ends and Coloradans can do their part to lessen its impact on our communities and our health care system by getting vaccinated, boosted, tested, and wearing a mask in crowded places,” said Gov. Polis.

One out of every 38 unvaccinated Coloradans is infected with the virus. Eighty-two percent of COVID-related hospitalizations are among the roughly 20% of the unvaccinated state population.

Last week, Governor Polis signed an executive order declaring Colorado as high risk, making every adult who is six months past their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or two months past their Johnson & Johnson, eligible to receive the booster vaccine.

Other COVID-19 related tasks that the Polis administration is tackling are as follows:

  • Increase the use of monoclonal antibody treatment by deploying mobile busses and bolstering the provider network
  • Partnering with municipalities in the Metro Area to make indoor events safer with vaccine requirements or proof of a negative test
  • Expanding hospital capacity across the state and are working to support staffing increases to accompany those beds
  • Getting boosters into the arms of every eligible Coloradan. To date, 31% of eligible Coloradans have received boosters

The governor addressed that he is issuing a standing order allowing Coloradans who qualify to refer themselves for treatment whereas before, in order to receive monoclonal antibody treatment, a doctor’s referral was needed.

Starting Monday, Nov. 22, any Coloradan with a positive test can call the state at 1-800-268-2926 to determine if they are eligible for monoclonal treatment and can sign up for an appointment if one is available.

To learn more about monoclonal antibody treatment, if you qualify and where you can get it, visit our website at covid19.colorado.gov/monoclonal .

The Colorado Rockies will be partnering with the Polis to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Coors Field on Saturday, Nov. 20 for those ages 5 and up, meet Dinger, and receive giveaways.

Comments / 20

Running Bear
5d ago

Emergency Room RN here - "I can tell you we are now seeing a huge increase in vaccinated vs unvaccinated people coming in seriously ill. This vaccine is not doing what they said it would do. Additionally, vaccinated people are putting their guard down, carrying the virus and spreading it all over the community. 3 ways viruses change (mutate to variants). By pure chance, by pressure from select cells in the body, and thirdly to work around vaccines. It's what viruses do, they mutate to get around vaccines - think of it as them changing their uniforms so the enemy (the vaccine) doesn't recognize them. Thus the Covid variants (Delta, etc). Natural immunity is best. Follow the science not the politics."

Reply(5)
39
T-rex 1973
5d ago

Weird how Republican governors were mocked months ago for demanding monoclonal antibodies to treat patients and now their states are faring way better than Democrat states. Perhaps theres a lesson to be learned. Hopefully not too late

Reply
9
beeeffcake
5d ago

dying from covid and dying with covid are two different things. I wish they would disseminate the difference.

Reply
5
 

KXRM

Southwest Airlines starts seasonal service at Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS – Southwest Airlines has started seasonal service to Houston (HOU) and San Antonio (SAT) from the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) for select dates in November, December, and January. The inaugural flight to SAT departed at 2:35 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20; the first HOU flight departed at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23. Seasonal flight […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
