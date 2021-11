Just in time for the holidays, de Négoce has given us a reason to celebrate. The newly launched brand was named “Wine Company of The Year” in the 2021 Critics Challenge International Wine & Spirits Competition and for good reason. With 35 platinum and gold medals with 90 to 94-point scores for wines, the curated wines come from wineries from California and Washington to Oregon and beyond. What makes them so unique is that they offer access to high-end, award-winning luxury wines that typically sell for up to eight times the price.

