ODESSA, Texas — The holidays are here and that means many are getting ready to put food on their tables, but for some West Texans doing that is a challenge. NewsWest 9 spoke to Craig Stoker, Director of Marketing at West Texas Food Bank. He said there is an uptick in people receiving food when children are on school vacation, and now during the holiday season.

ODESSA, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO