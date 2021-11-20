ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 AHSAA Football Playoff Scores and Schedule: Week 14

By Christopher Walsh
 6 days ago
Scores complied by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for the 2021 Alabama High School Athletic Association state football playoffs (scores will be updated throughout the night, with next week's schedule added when available):

Friday's Scores

CLASS 7A

SEMIFINALS

Central-Phenix City 28, Auburn 17

Thompson 35, Hoover 10

CLASS 6A

QUARTERFINALS

Clay-Chalkville 50, Gardendale 44 (OT)

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 24, Saraland 16

Hueytown 46, Opelika 10

Mountain Brook 30, Pinson Valley 0

CLASS 5A

QUARTERFINALS

Andalusia 20, UMS-Wright 14

Fairview 44, Parker 27

Pike Road 42, Faith-Mobile 0

Pleasant Grove 49, Center Point 21

CLASS 4A

QUARTERFINALS

Jackson 24, Handley 23

Madison Aca. 35, Good Hope 28

Oneonta 56, Brooks 28

Vigor 26, American Chr. 10

CLASS 3A

QUARTERFINALS

Catholic-Montgomery 41, Hillcrest-Evergreen 6

Montgomery Aca. 28, T.R. Miller 0

Piedmont 43, Winfield 14

Saks 14, Fyffe 7

CLASS 2A

QUARTERFINALS

Clarke Co. 14, B.B. Comer 7

Cleveland 39, Southeastern-Blount 8

Highland Home 15, Lanett 14

Mars Hill Bible 42, Spring Garden 19

CLASS 1A

QUARTERFINALS

Brantley 20, Keith 14

Pickens Co. 60, Decatur Heritage 46

Sweet Water 41, Maplesville 7

Wadley 27, Woodland 0

The Super 7 set to be played at Protective Stadium in Birmingham on December 1-3.

AISA

CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

CLASS AAA

Pike Liberal Arts 41, Tuscaloosa Aca. 21, Pike Liberal Arts (12-1) wins title

CLASS AA

Autauga Aca. 52, Escambia Aca. 35, Autauga Aca. (13-0) wins title

CLASS A

Lowndes Aca. 21, Jackson Aca. 6, Lowndes Aca. (11-3) wins title

Next Week's Schedule

CLASS 6A

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (11-2) at Hueytown (12-1)

Clay-Chalkville (13-0) at Mountain Brook (12-1)

CLASS 5A

Andalusia (9-4) at Pike Road (12-0)

Fairview (12-1) at Pleasant Grove (11-1)

CLASS 4A

Jackson (11-2) at Vigor (12-1)

Oneonta (12-1) at Madison Aca. (12-1)

CLASS 3A

Montgomery Aca. (10-3) at Catholic-Montgomery (13-0)

Piedmont (11-2) at Saks (12-1)

CLASS 2A

Highland Home (8-5) at Clarke Co. (11-2)

Mars Hill Bible (10-3) at Cleveland (11-2)

CLASS 1A

Sweet Water (12-0) at Brantley (12-0)

Wadley (12-1) at Pickens Co. (11-2)

AHSAA State Championships

(Protective Stadium, Birmingham)

Dec. 1

CLASS 7A

Thompson (12-1) vs. Central-Phenix City (13-0), 7 p.m.

