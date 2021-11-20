2021 AHSAA Football Playoff Scores and Schedule: Week 14

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It wasn't pretty, but at the end of the night, Alabama basketball came away with a 73-68 win over South Alabama. The Crimson Tide built an early lead in the game, but the Jaguars mainly controlled the rest of the first half and the beginning of the second half. It wasn't until a 10-0 run from Alabama gave the Tide a 59-51 lead that Crimson Tide fans could begin to breathe. The Jaguars didn't give up though and fought back to tie the game at 62-62.

