Earlier this week, Prince Albert of Monaco confirmed that his wife of a decade, Princess Charlene was undergoing treatment at a facility outside of the principality while she ‘recovers from tiredness’. Speaking to Monaco-Matin, he explained: 'She is not in the principality but we will be able to visit her very soon. I cannot tell you more out of discretion. There is tiredness, not just physical, which can only be treated with a period of rest and monitoring.'

