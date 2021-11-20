ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gooch handles the wind at Sea Island and takes 1-shot lead at RSM Classic

Cover picture for the articleST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – A strong wind off the Atlantic Ocean swept over Sea Island on Friday, and it was no problem for Talor Gooch of Oklahoma as he handled the exposed Seaside course for a 5-under 65 to take a one-shot lead in the RSM Classic. As...

Gooch Leads RSM Classic by 1 Stroke Over Huh and Munoz After Shooting 65

Talor Gooch keeps knocking on the door for his first PGA Tour victory and he’s at it again. The 30-year-old Gooch sank a 66-foot eagle putt on the seventh hole on his way to a 5-under-par 65 in breezy conditions on the Seaside Course and leads John Huh and Sebastian Munoz of Colombia by one stroke midway through the RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort in Sea Island, Ga.
Winner's Bag: Talor Gooch, RSM Classic

A complete list of the golf equipment Talor Gooch used to win the PGA Tour’s 2021 RSM Classic:. DRIVER: Callaway Epic Speed (9 degrees), with Fujikura STMOS Blue 7X shaft (From $529.99 at Carl’s Golfland and Dick’s Sporting Goods) FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Rogue (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80...
Talor Gooch Wins Maiden PGA Tour Title at RSM Classic

The 2021 calendar year on the PGA Tour will end with its final champion being a first-time winner. Talor Gooch did what many this year have failed to do on the PGA Tour this year: hold onto a 54-hole lead. The man who turned 30 last Sunday went into this Sunday with a three-stroke advantage at the RSM Classic, and left with a three-stroke victory over Mackenzie Hughes.
Gooch maintains lead going into final round at Sea Island

ST. SIMONS ISLAND — Darn right Talor Gooch has a chip on his shoulder. Gooch comes from a long line of Oklahoma State players to make it to the PGA Tour, and when the current crop is discussed, recent PGA Tour winners Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff usually enter the conversation first.
Gooch wins RSM Classic, first PGA victory

Oklahoma State alumnus Talor Gooch won his first PGA Tour tournament Sunday, winning the RSM Classic by three strokes a week after turning 30. Gooch finished in style, shooting a bogey-free 64 on his final round, finishing 22 strokes under par for the tournament, tying the tournament record for lowest total score.
Gooch Claims First PGA Tour Title by 3 Strokes Over Hughes in RSM Classic

Talor Gooch was in control all the way to his first PGA Tour victory. The 30-year-old Gooch carded a bogey-free, 6-under-par 64 to win the RSM Classic by three strokes over Mackenzie Hughes of Canada, who shot 62, on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort in Sea Island, Ga.
Legend of the Fall: Talor Gooch finishes an excellent autumn with breakthrough win at RSM Classic

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — The first win of Talor Gooch's PGA Tour career was not easy inside the walls of his own mind—it never is—but to an outside observer, he certainly made it look easy. On a sleepy Sunday at the RSM Classic, in the last official event before the winter break, the Oklahoma native left no doubt that he was the best player on the course. In the process, he put a capstone on a superlative fall and, more importantly, secured the biggest result of his career seven days after his 30th birthday. Just like on Saturday, Gooch proved stingy with a lead, responding to each salvo by his opponents with a birdie of his own, and the closest anyone could come was a brief moment when Mackenzie Hughes pulled within two shots at the ninth hole. Gooch was simply too steadily brilliant, showing no signs of nerves as he strode down the fairways at the Seaside Course, where in contrast to the heavy winds of Friday and Saturday, the wisps of Spanish moss hanging from the oak branches blew only slightly in the breeze.
Golf World Reacts To Sunday’s Phil Mickelson News

Few golfers in history, if any, have dominated the PGA’s Champions Tour like Phil Mickelson has so far in his career. Mickelson, 51, has been absolutely crushing it on the Champions Tour. He’s been close to unbeatable throughout his first six starts on the tour. Sunday, Mickelson won his fourth...
2021 RSM Classic picks, field grade, odds, best bets, golf predictions at Sea Island Golf Club

The final PGA Tour event of the fall is here as the RSM Classic bookends the Tournament of Champions in what has been a long, wild 2021. There will be other events — The Match between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau on Nov. 26 as well as the Hero World Challenge — but there aren't any other official events on the calendar and certainly no other opportunities for somebody to play their way into the 2022 Masters at Augusta National for a field loaded with players that are not already in it. As the year winds down, it's time to dive deep one final time.
