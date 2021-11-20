St. Ambrose women’s basketball off to best start in over 30 years

MINNEAPOLIS - Coming off a tough loss against Northern Illinois on Tuesday, the Illinois State women’s basketball team came out in rhythm versus St. Thomas as they went on to win their first game of the season 70-55. The Redbirds opened the game on a 10-0 run as a result of the Tommies turning the ball over six times in the first five minutes. The Tommies offense struggled to get anything going and did not make a field goal until the 5:33 mark in the first quarter.

