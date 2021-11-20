St. Ambrose women’s basketball off to best start in over 30 years
After beating Trinity International Wednesday, 60-51, St. Ambrose women's basketball team moved to 6-0 on the season, the best start for a women's team in 30 years. Now SAU looks to keep the momentum going.
