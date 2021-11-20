ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

St. Ambrose women’s basketball off to best start in over 30 years

By Dustin Nolan
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oGUFB_0d2QYbZu00

After beating Trinity International Wednesday, 60-51, St. Ambrose women’s basketball team moved to 6-0 on the season, the best start for a women’s team in 30 years. Now SAU looks to keep the momentum going.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Trinity International#Nexstar Media Inc
Local 4 WHBF

Keegan Murray named to preseason All-Big Ten team

The Hawkeyes are back to being underdogs this season, but for sophomore forward Keegan Murray, expectations have never been higher. Wednesday morning, was named a preseason All-Big Ten Selection. Murray is one of four sophomores on the list. Last year, he was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team. He was one of only five […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
Local 4 WHBF

From hunter to hunted; Iowa ready to exceed high expectations

Over 90% of the point production of the Iowa women’s basketball team is returning from the 2020-2021 roster. While the roster looks similar, the expectations are not the same. They are ranked 9th in the preseason AP Poll after making their way to the Big Ten Championship game the previous season, which they followed up […]
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Local 4 WHBF

Keegan Murray leads Iowa to win in season opener

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray scored 22 of his career-high 24 points in the first half when Iowa broke the game open and went on to beat Longwood 106-73 to win its 11th straight season opener. Murray scored eight straight points in the midst of a 23-3 run to start the game. He […]
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 sports top performances of the week

We had some outstanding local athletes make this weeks Local 4 sports top performances of the week. Our first local 4 sports top performer of the week is Kewanee’s kicker Brady Clark, who as time expired drilled the game winning field goal to help the Boilermakers to a 17-14 win over Plano on Saturday. Our […]
SPORTS
wmucsports.net

No. 4 Maryland women’s basketball wins convincingly over Villanova

By the third quarter, the game was already comfortably in the hands of Maryland women’s basketball. However, it was not done exercising its dominance. For six minutes of the third quarter, the Terps played almost perfect basketball, scoring 20-straight points and putting any concerns about a potential comeback to bed.
MARYLAND STATE
videtteonline.com

ISU women's basketball bounces back from season opener with 70-55 win over St. Thomas

MINNEAPOLIS - Coming off a tough loss against Northern Illinois on Tuesday, the Illinois State women’s basketball team came out in rhythm versus St. Thomas as they went on to win their first game of the season 70-55. The Redbirds opened the game on a 10-0 run as a result of the Tommies turning the ball over six times in the first five minutes. The Tommies offense struggled to get anything going and did not make a field goal until the 5:33 mark in the first quarter.
ILLINOIS STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Two players sign with Iowa MBB

The early national signing day period for basketball started Wednesday and the Hawkeyes Men’s basketball team had two players sign their National Letters of Intent to come play in Iowa City next season. Two guards, Dasonte Bowen from Boston and Josh Dix from Council Bluffs, Iowa, both made it official. Bowen is one of the […]
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

123
Followers
232
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy