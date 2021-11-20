530hp Porsche Boxster | PH Readers' Cars

Car fans can agree that certain vehicles are more than the sum of their individual parts; they're pieces of rolling art that represent some of the most creative minds the world has known. Cars such as the Jaguar E-Type, Lamborghini Countach, and Porsche 911 are iconic designs loved by millions, and the 911, in particular, has spawned an art car craze that continues to thrive to this day. We've covered some really cool modern interpretations of the Porsche art car, and the latest examples, using the Porsche Taycan as a canvas, are truly out of this world. Porsche Canada recently held a time-limited knock-out competition in collaboration with Art Battle to find regional and national champions around the world and made artists battle each other in front of a live crowd. This was the result.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO