Elizabeth Holmes Takes the Stand in Theranos Fraud Trial

 6 days ago

Fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes...

Fmr. Silicon Valley Bank VP Convicted Of Insider Trading Charged With Forging Sentencing References

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A former Silicon Valley bank vice-president convicted of insider trading and securities scam is facing new criminal charges for tampering, identity theft and criminal contempt after allegedly forging several character references to get a lighter sentence. Mounir Gad, 35, plead guilty to two counts of securities fraud and was sentenced to 2 years of probation and $700 in fines and assessments. He was back in federal court on Tuesday to answer to the new charges. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Gad submitted 12 letters praising his good character prior to sentencing, but half were fake. Three...
Why Elizabeth Holmes Took the Stand in Fraud Trial

Michael S. Weinstein, chair of the white collar criminal defense practice at Cole Schotz, joined "Wake Up With Cheddar" to break down the defense's strategy to put Elizabeth Holmes on the stand in the former Theranos CEO's criminal fraud trial. "She's humanizing herself, and she's certainly coming off as they would want her to," he said. "I think what really is going to be interesting and really where the rubber meets the road is when the cross-examination commences, and they're able to pick apart her story and contrast what she's currently saying to what she previously said on multiple occasions in the last five to seven years."
