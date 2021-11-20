Elizabeth Holmes Takes the Stand in Theranos Fraud Trial

Michael S. Weinstein, chair of the white collar criminal defense practice at Cole Schotz, joined "Wake Up With Cheddar" to break down the defense's strategy to put Elizabeth Holmes on the stand in the former Theranos CEO's criminal fraud trial. "She's humanizing herself, and she's certainly coming off as they would want her to," he said. "I think what really is going to be interesting and really where the rubber meets the road is when the cross-examination commences, and they're able to pick apart her story and contrast what she's currently saying to what she previously said on multiple occasions in the last five to seven years."

LAW ・ 2 DAYS AGO