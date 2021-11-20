ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Talking COVID: Dr. George Rutherford on Holiday Risk

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth Cook spoke with UCSF epidemiologist...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Long Lines At Bay Area Test Sites To Ensure Safe, COVID-Free Thanksgiving Gatherings

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The pandemic forced many to skip holiday parties last year so this week will be extra special for families who will gather for Thanksgiving. But some are taking the extra step to play it safe by getting tested for COVID-19. On Tuesday, at the Santa Clara County test site at the fairgrounds, more than 2,200 people showed up to get tested for the virus. The site typically tests an average of 1,500 to 1,600 people a day. Organizers told KPIX they believe the spike is because people want to be sure they’re COVID-free before they gather...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
TheConversationAU

It might be uncomfortable to talk about. But obesity puts children at risk of severe COVID

Vaccinating children against COVID-19 is on parents’ minds, now Australia’s rollout is open to those aged 12 and over, and regulators are actively considering vaccination for five to 11 year olds. Many parents will be thinking about the pros and cons of their children being vaccinated. Excess weight seems to be an important factor that increases the chance of COVID-19 progressing to severe disease, including in children. Yet the benefits of vaccines for children with excess weight or obesity hasn’t received much attention. Read more: ...
KIDS
CBS Chicago

Thanks To COVID-19 Vaccine, 2 Lake Zurich Girls Embrace Their Grandparents This Thanksgiving Holiday After A Long 2 Years

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (CBS) — It has been a long wait, but there is joy like none other for one local family this holiday season. Some loved ones thankful for a hug, touch, and feelings of togetherness. CBS 2’s Steven Graves spoke to them about why the reunion was so special. There were uncontrollable screams of excitement as Piper McGrath, 11, and her sister Alexa, 8, embraced their grandmother, Cynthia Dorf – affectionately known as Nina. They did not want to let her out of their arms. “I was trying not to cry, I was so happy,” said Ms. Dorf. “I was...
LAKE ZURICH, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Cook
Person
George Rutherford
WDTN

ODH leaders talk holidays and COVID-19 case spikes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Even with ages 5 through 11 eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine now, Ohioans are still seeing virus case spikes. The Ohio Department of Health says new cases have topped 5,000 more than once this past week, along with an increase in hospitalizations. “Over the last 21 days we are averaging about […]
DAYTON, OH
KSAT 12

Families who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can ‘feel good’ about gathering for holidays, Dr. Fauci says

Families who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should feel safe during holiday gatherings, the government’s top infectious diseases expert says. Dr. Anthiny Fauci spoke during an event from the Bipartisan Policy Center on Monday and gave some guidance for family gatherings ahead of Thanksgiving. “If you get vaccinated and your...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epidemiologist#Thanksgiving#Ucsf
kusi.com

Dr. Olulade on gathering for the holidays safely

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As families and friends start planning their holiday gatherings, Dr. Abisola Olulade, doctor of family medicine at Sharp Rees-Stealy, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss how to gather safely this holiday season. Dr. Olulade emphasized that those who are vaccinated should...
SAN DIEGO, CA
marylandmatters.org

A Conversation About COVID-19 and the Holidays With Dr. Joshua Sharfstein

Dr. Joshua Sharfstein plans to spend a normal Thanksgiving with his family. That was not the case one year ago for him and countless other Americans, as cases of COVID-19 soared before a vaccine became available. Still, the vice dean for public health practice and community engagement at the Johns...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KOLO TV Reno

State recommendations for reducing COVID risk during holidays

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -With holidays approaching, the state of Nevada issued recommendations for celebrating holidays safely to reduce the chances of spreading COVID-19. For unvaccinated, Nevada Health Response recommends:. Stay home and quarantine for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19. Watch for fever...
NEVADA STATE
Gothamist.com

A Simple Guide To Reducing Your Holiday COVID Risk

COVID-19 has a knack for rebounding just as life starts to reopen a bit more in New York City. This fall, many businesses began hybrid operations — with a mix of office time and work-from-home schedules. International travelers are flooding back into the boroughs — a potential boon for the hard-hit hospitality industry. And holiday travel has almost rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brainerd Dispatch

MDH offers holiday tips for talking about COVID vaccine

Minnesotans looking for ways to have productive — rather than divisive — holiday gathering discussions over COVID-19 vaccines can find helpful conversation tips at https://bit.ly/32xUO0j. “As Minnesotans get ready to gather with family and friends this holiday season, don’t shy away from talking about the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine,”...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy