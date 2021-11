CHARLOTTE — For once, Stephen Curry couldn’t hit the big shot. So happens, it came in front of his friends and family in his first game back in his hometown in two years. He wowed the home crowd with a no-look, half-court, over-the-head assist and a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, but neither highlight came when the Warriors needed it most in the fourth quarter.

