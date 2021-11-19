Full Rigor: Where is Jennifer Kesse?

A Texas mother collected child support for the dead son found rotting in her apartment with her three other abandoned children, according to prosecutors.Gloria Williams is accused of leaving her three sons in a Houston apartment with the remains of their eight-year-old dead brother, Kendrick Lee.Prosectors allege that Ms Williams, 35, was also claiming government aid for two of her children, including Kendrick.Officials say that she also received additional assistance for the older daughter, for a total of around $2,000 per month in aid.She appeared in a Houston court on Friday charged with aggravated assault to a child and...
