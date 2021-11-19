ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full Rigor: Where is Jennifer Kesse?

SFGate

Missing woman featured by 'Dateline' found dead off California road

A missing woman and her dog, who disappeared on a trip to the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, have been found dead in Del Norte County. Courtney Bryan, 33, worked for Patagonia in Reno and was taking time off to grieve the death of her grandfather, Bryan's sister Katana Curven told Dateline. Bryan planned to visit Hunt Hot Springs, about an hour north of Redding. When she didn't check back in with family by Sept. 27, they reported her missing.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Killed Another Woman? Internet Sleuth Thinks Fugitive Is Related To Recent Tampa Homicide

Brian Laundrie reportedly killed another woman months after allegedly killing Gabby Petito. The authorities announced to the public that Laundrie's skeletal remains had been forwarded to an anthropologist in pursuit of determining his cause of death. Some theories continue to rise despite the FBI Denver confirming his death through dental comparison of the remains.
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Florida State
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot black shoplifting suspect in the back has her felony charge DROPPED after 'restorative justice' Zoom call with victim

A white Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot a black shoplifting suspect in the back has had her felony charge dropped after she had a 'restorative justice' video conference with the victim. Julia Crews, 39, a 13-year police veteran from Ladue Police Department in Missouri, resigned in May 2019 - a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

House of horrors mom collected child support on dead son rotting in apartment, prosecutors say

A Texas mother collected child support for the dead son found rotting in her apartment with her three other abandoned children, according to prosecutors.Gloria Williams is accused of leaving her three sons in a Houston apartment with the remains of their eight-year-old dead brother, Kendrick Lee.Prosectors allege that Ms Williams, 35, was also claiming government aid for two of her children, including Kendrick.Officials say that she also received additional assistance for the older daughter, for a total of around $2,000 per month in aid.She appeared in a Houston court on Friday charged with aggravated assault to a child and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Missing Person
CBS Baltimore

Estranged Wife of Former Baltimore County Cop Claims Pennsylvania Police Stopped Protective Order; Vicosa’s Mother Says Her Son ‘Snapped’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The mother of two young girls allegedly killed by their father—former Baltimore County Police officer Robert Vicosa—filed a complaint against the police chief in York, Pennsylvania. She claims the chief stopped enforcement of a protective order she filed against her estranged husband after he brutally assaulted her and fled with the kids. Police are also investigating whether there was a delay of almost 24 hours between her assault complaint and police arriving at her home to investigate. The chief has yet to respond to the allegations, but the district attorney there did. He has referred them to the Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Colorado PD faces internal investigation 'for letting armed kidnapping gang KEEP innocent man they abducted from his home to extort his family' after sharing clip of the capture on INSTAGRAM

A Colorado police department faces an internal investigation after they let an armed kidnapping gang keep an innocent man they abducted from his home to extort the victim's family. On November 4 Brandon Sharp, 34, William Holland, 40, and three other men stormed 25-year old Jose Salguero-Martinez' apartment in Aurora...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

LA firefighter who dropped his pants and wiped bottom with vaccine mandate letter being investigated

A firefighter in Los Angeles is under investigation for a “despicable” act after he dropped his pants and wiped his bottom with the letter he was provided to adhere to the city’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate.A spokesperson of the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) told local media outlets on Wednesday that the firefighter had “responded inappropriately” to the vaccine mandate letter and the matter is under investigation.On 18 November the LAFD member, whose name has not been revealed, was asked to comply with the vaccine mandate and handed over the document. In defiance, he wiped his bottom with it, leaving...
