DAC Acquisition Completes Deal to Acquire Diversicare

By Alex Zorn
skillednursingnews.com
 6 days ago

A merger agreement between DAC Acquisition LLC and Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCQX: DVCR) is complete, according to an announcement made Friday. Diversicare’s stockholders will receive an amount of cash equal to $10.10 per share of Diversicare common stock, as was previously reported by Skilled Nursing News when the proposed deal was...

