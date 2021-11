Boba Fett is now a worldwide icon thanks to Star Wars, and is finally set to take the spotlight in the upcoming limited series, The Book of Boba Fett. However, with Boba Fett being bigger and more popular than ever, Lucasfilm is taking a minute to retrace the character's unlikely trajectory from bit player to one of the biggest mascots of Star Wars. The new Disney+ documentary special Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett has been released in time for Disney+ Deay, and it opens with one of the juiciest reveals Star Wars fans could've hoped for: a look at the designs that came before the Boba Fett we know!

