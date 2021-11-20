ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE News: Sami Zayn On This Week’s After the Bell, Latest What’s NeXT Online

By Jeremy Thomas
Sami Zayn is the guest on the new episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves.

Watch: WWE Fan Attacks Seth Rollins During WWE Raw

Seth Rollins was jumped by a fan inside the Barclays Center during this week's Monday Night Raw. Rollins was originally scheduled to have a match against Finn Balor, but after cutting a promo about his Survivor Series victory "The Visionary" wound up brawling with the former NXT Champion. Rollins eventually got the better of the scrap and nailed Balor with two Curb Stomps before gloating on the entrance ramp. But as he turned around he was tackled by the fan, who was immediately swarmed by referees.
WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Shows Off Weight Loss Amid Reports of Serious Health Issues

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan took to Instagram this weekend to post a new photo, showing that he had slimmed down to 275. The former WWE and WCW World Heavyweight Champion wrote, "Back to my 9th grade weight 275lbs brother," which is a few pounds down from 302 lbs he was often billed as during his historic pro wrestling career. The photo comes days after Ric Flair stated on his podcast that "The Hulkster" was dealing with some serious health issues, though "The Nature Boy" declined to go into specific details.
Fans Shouted The R-Word At Cody Rhodes During AEW Dynamite Main Event

Cody Rhodes is the EVP of AEW and has remained a babyface in the company since the very beginning. Rhodes‘ is one of the top stars in the company, as he has competed in several memorable matches and praise-worthy segments over the years. Rhodes continues to get polarizing reactions no matter what he does as well.
Eric Bischoff Gives an Update on Hulk Hogan's Health Status

Hulk Hogan's health struggles has been a topic of concern for wrestling fans over the past few weeks. It started when Brooke Hogan, Hulk's daughter, was on Hollywood Raw and confirmed the WWE Hall of Famer had recently undergone his 25th surgery in the past decade, saying, "So he's had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster, and he got MRSA, so that was like a big thing and we had to go back in and undo it and that was a ton of physical therapy. He's had both of his knees replaced, multiple times, I think twice on both. He's had his hips done. He's had his elbows scoped."
Seth Rollins: Becky Lynch Wasn't Comfortable With Her WWE Survivor Series Program With Charlotte Flair

WWE's Survivor Series kicked off on Sunday night with a violent and emotional bout between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. The match had the most intrigue of any bout on the card heading into the show due to the real-life backstage confrontation the two had over the recent "Championship Exchange" segment and the disparaging comments both have made about the other in various interviews. Lynch won via roll-up (with an assist from the ropes moments after Flair tried the same trick), then cut a tearful promo backstage.
News For Monday’s WWE RAW Episode

WWE has announced three happenings for Monday’s Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. No matches have been announced for the final RAW before Survivor Series as of this writing, but the show will feature Bobby Lashley and MVP. This week’s RAW saw Lashley return to take Dominik Mysterio’s Team RAW spot at Survivor Series by dominating him in singles competition. WWE has promised that Lashley’s path of destruction will continue on Monday.
Strange Motive Behind Fan Attack On Seth Rollins At 'RAW' Revealed: Report

The fan who attacked WWE superstar Seth Rollins during the live broadcast of RAW from Barclays Center on Monday (November 22) night was reportedly catfished and scammed by an account posing as the wrestler prior to the incident, according to Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp. "The guy who attacked Seth Rollins...
Chavo Guerrero Takes Shot At Seth Rollins After Fan Attack On WWE RAW

The life of a professional wrestler is not without its fair share of drawbacks. This includes crazy fans who jump the barricades and either try to interact with the wrestlers or attack them. It seems Chavo Guerrero took a shot at Seth Rollins’; toughness recently. As seen on his week’s...
Bray Wyatt has been advertised to appear at...

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE in July 2021, news that obviously left the entire WWE Universe and not just completely shocked, with such a brilliant mind that she was ousted from the biggest company in the business. It appears his first post-WWE appearance has been revealed. The official Wrestlecon...
WWE SmackDown Predictions: Brock Lesnar Will Replace Sami Zayn

WWE SmackDown is heading into WWE Survivor Series 2021 to battle WWE Raw in what has become the anticipated annual brand warfare. However, due to the timing of the draft in the calendar year the lack of brand loyalty has made this PPV meaningless. Not to mention, the lack of stakes has made this PPV underwhelming as well. Despite those booking mishaps and poor long-term planning, will Raw invade SmackDown on the go-home show before Survivor Series? Also, will someone be replaced on the WWE SmackDown Survivor Series teams this week?
Sami Zayn Loses His Spot On SmackDown's Survivor Series Team On 11/12 WWE SmackDown

A change has been made to the Men's SmackDown Survivor Series team. On the November 12 episode of WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn was caught by Jeff Hardy practicing a motivational speech in the locker room mirror. Embarassed, Sami went to WWE Official Adam Pearce and demanded Jeff be removed from the team. Pearce did not appreciate Sami's words and, instead, booked a match between Zayn and Hardy with the loser losing their spot on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series.
Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a couple matches for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Sasha Banks will face off with Shotzi after the latter attacked Banks a couple of weeks ago. In addition, Sheamus will return and according to Ridge Holland, they will be...
WWE's Sami Zayn Recaps Hilarious Encounter With The Spice Girls' Mel B

Most of WWE's roster has been overseas recently on the latest WWE European Tour, which ended on Wednesday with a live event in Manchester, England. SmackDown star Sami Zayn apparently had an encounter with The Spice Girls' Mel B (aka Scary Spice), who was none too impressed by the former Intercontinental Champion. He tweeted out on Wednesday afternoon, "Scary Spice just called me a p—."
A-Kid Vs. Sam Gradwell & Tag Team Action Scheduled For Next Week’s WWE NXT UK

Two matches have been officially announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT UK. In the first contest, the former Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid will collide with Sam Gradwell. Then in tag team action, Teoman and Rohan Raja will settle the score with Gallus’ Mark Coffey and Wolfgang. Last week,...
Smackdown: Sami Zayn becomes a mystery

Sami Zayn is framed backstage rehearsing in the mirror pretending to talk to Team SmackDown for the Survivor Series making a motivational speech as if he were the captain, while Jeff Hardy is there beside him without realizing it and then tells him that the speech sucked. Shortly after, still...
The Rock’s Current Status For WWE Survivor Series

The Rock’s 25th anniversary is being celebrated at Survivor Series tonight. The Barclays Center will see a 25-man battle royal to honor the occasion, but will The Great One be in the building?. Many fans would love to see The Rock on WWE television again. The problem lays with his...
