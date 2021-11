In the world of filmmaking, there are always a dozen or so names of directors who cinephiles will argue about when it comes to answering the question—who is the best ever? However, if you narrow it down to animated features, many will immediately drop the name, Hayao Miyazaki. The Japanese filmmaker has consistently made some of the most beautiful and moving animated films over the past several decades, and it appears he is set to officially retire after one last film, “How Do You Live?”

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO