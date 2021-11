Hope all you Gold Rush fans are ready for this treasure. Outsider has an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming premiere episode of Gold Rush: The Dirt. As anyone who has done it before will tell you, mining operations are not for the meek. It requires dedication and passion to keep things going. On the new episode, airing on Friday, Nov. 5, viewers get an up-close look at the grit and determination that drives the show’s stars including Park Schnabel, Tyson Lee, and more.

