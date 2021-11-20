ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Waltons’: What Other Projects is Richard Thomas Working on Besides ‘Homecoming’ Reboot?

By John Jamison
 6 days ago
He may have left The Waltons after the show’s fifth season in 1977, but Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas didn’t stop acting. Far from it, the John-Boy actor seems to have only gotten busier. Fans of The Waltons are likely well aware by now that a reboot of the...

Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’: Which Family Member Left First, John-Boy or Olivia?

The Waltons had a couple of major departures from the cast during its run including John-Boy actor Richard Thomas and Olivia actress Michael Learned, so who left first?. Richard Thomas wound up leaving the show first. He said goodbye to the show after five seasons. The show even tried to replace him with another actor, but it was a big challenge. John-Boy actor Richard Thomas once talked about the show’s decision to replace him once he left.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Richard Thomas Welcomes New Walton Family & The Celebration of Faith In CW’s ‘The Waltons’ Homecoming’

The Walton family is back for the CW’s The Waltons’ Homecoming, premiering Nov. 28, and Richard Thomas — the original John Boy Walton — is celebrating the new chapter. Thomas will serve as the narrator on Homecoming while passing the baton to Logan Shroyer, 2021’s John Boy. Thomas reflected on what the world was like when the original CBS series about faith and family aired from 1971-82 and why now is the perfect time to bring it back. “When we did the series originally, this country, we were very split because of all the issues going on.” He said during a press...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Waltons' Homecoming

The CW's special event TV movie, The Waltons' Homecoming celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the movie The Homecoming: A Christmas Story. The original movie led to the much-loved TV series The Waltons - a series that can still be seen weekdays at 11AM on MeTV Network. The Waltons' Homecoming is a reworking of the original movie and features Richard Thomas, the original John Boy, as the narrator. The movie takes place on Christmas Eve, when all the Waltons are getting ready to celebrate Christmas together. They are anxiously awaiting for their father John Sr.'s homecoming to spend Christmas together. But after a major snow storm sets in and threatens his safe return to home, John Boy has to find his father and the journey through it will change his life forever. This family holiday movie airs Sunday, November 28 at 7P on CW26. Sponsored locally by Volo Auto Museum.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

More Sneak Peeks Into The New ‘Waltons’ Movie Coming Soon

The Waltons remake film is premiering very soon! On Nov. 28, The Waltons’ Homecoming will premiere on The CW. So far, it doesn’t seem like a trailer has been released but they are sharing some photos of the film. The new cast was also revealed and it seems the original cast is definitely rooting for the remake.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Waltons' Homecoming Sneak Peek: See Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. Sing a Soulful 'Silent Night'

Christmas is on the way with The CW's reimagining of the 1971 TV movie The Homecoming: A Christmas Story, which was spun off into the classic TV series The Waltons. The CW version, rebranded as The Waltons' Homecoming, stars This Is Us actor Logan Shroyer as John Boy Walton, a 17-year-old boy in 1933 who feels torn between his parents' expectations and his own ambitions. John Boy is fundamentally changed when his father, John Sr. (Ben Lawson), gets stuck in a snowstorm as he's attempting to return home after finding work away, and John Boy is sent to save him.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’ Star Judy Norton Reveals What Mary Ellen Taught Her

She starred as Mary Ellen in the hit sitcom The Waltons from 1972 to 1981, and now Judy Norton is revealing details of what she learned from her iconic character. During her latest “Ask Judy” video, Judy Norton praised her character for having admirable qualities. “She always defended her family. She was perfectly willing to get into a fight to defend Jim Bob from being picked on. Things like that. She never backed down from anything. All of those things that aspects of her being rebellious. I really admired that she didn’t play it safe.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’: Kami Cotler Doesn’t Think Upcoming Reboot Movie is ‘Replacing Anything’

The Waltons are coming back, folks. If you hadn’t heard, November 28, on The CW, The Waltons: Homecoming hits the small screen. The reboot movie has been highly talked about as of late. Lots of former cast members of the show from the 1970s spoke to Fox News about it. Kami Cotler said, “I don’t think anyone is replacing anything.” This is less of a movie that replaces the show so many folks loved back in the day and more of a celebration. They want folks to remember the good times of the show, not make you forget about them. It’s about appreciating the old while adding some new fans in the process.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’ Star Richard Thomas Explains Why He Wants Reboot Movie to Be Successful

The Waltons was a classic show in the early 1970s. Now, with The Waltons: Homecoming debuting on television on November 28, the anticipation of its return is strong. One might wonder how members of the original program feel about the TV movie and whether or not they do indeed want it to succeed. You can understand both perspectives on the matter, but Richard Thomas, star of the original show, is hopeful and wants fans to give it a chance.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

'The Waltons: Homecoming' on the CW brings back a 1970s classic family drama

A half-century ago, CBS released a TV movie called “The Homecoming: A Christmas Story.” The wholesome, family-oriented film did so well it was turned into a series called “The Waltons” in 1972. The drama, which turned Richard Thomas (John-Boy) into a major star, became a huge hit, lasting nine seasons...
MOVIES
