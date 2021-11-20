‘The Waltons’: What Other Projects is Richard Thomas Working on Besides ‘Homecoming’ Reboot?

The CW's special event TV movie, The Waltons' Homecoming celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the movie The Homecoming: A Christmas Story. The original movie led to the much-loved TV series The Waltons - a series that can still be seen weekdays at 11AM on MeTV Network. The Waltons' Homecoming is a reworking of the original movie and features Richard Thomas, the original John Boy, as the narrator. The movie takes place on Christmas Eve, when all the Waltons are getting ready to celebrate Christmas together. They are anxiously awaiting for their father John Sr.'s homecoming to spend Christmas together. But after a major snow storm sets in and threatens his safe return to home, John Boy has to find his father and the journey through it will change his life forever. This family holiday movie airs Sunday, November 28 at 7P on CW26. Sponsored locally by Volo Auto Museum.

