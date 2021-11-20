St. Landry Sheriff’s Department investigates two separate threats in a week at area schools

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department had not investigated a school threat in over a year. However this week alone, they investigated two made at parish schools.

Now Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says this is a concerning and problematic trend.

Friday, Beau Chene High School was placed on a two-hour lockdown following a report of a gun on a school bus.

“We want the school board to know that we are there for them,” Guidroz adds.

He says all students on that bus were questioned and interviewed by deputies and juvenile detectives. No weapons were found and the lockdown was immediately lifted.

Sheriff Guidroz says “The crimes happening today with juveniles are very serious.”

The situation at Beau Chene High followed another threat made towards another area school earlier this week, Northwest High School.

“We are still getting to the bottom of who left that message,” adds Guidroz.

That message read “I’m going to kill everybody in Northwest.” It was dated 11/19/21 and left on the boy’s bathroom wall.

In response to the message, heightened security was on hand.

Guidroz said, “As law enforcement, we take all threats seriously.”

Deputies checked all students before stepping into the door. The principal and staff checked students after entering the classroom. Deputies stayed on hand monitoring the classrooms and hallways.

“According to deputies after the search, no weapons were found,” Guidroz says.

He confirmed these incidents are not linked and there is no relation.

“We will respond and do what we need to do and know what to do,” added Guidroz.

Sheriff Guidroz reminds students any threat made towards any school is a criminal offense.

“Someone has to witness it or we need some evidence to be able to prove it,” says Guidroz.

