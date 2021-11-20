What will Covid-19 cases in America look like this winter?
5 days ago
Austria is getting ready for another round of COVID-19 lockdowns. With vaccine mandates hitting a roadblock in the United States and the fully vaccinated rate under 60%, we discuss the likelihood of another winter wave in America. Plus, we follow the drama over the auctioning of a rare copy of the...
Coronavirus cases are surging in several U.S. states with relatively high vaccination rates, prompting concern among health officials who had hoped inoculations would help curb the COVID-19 pandemic. The current uptick — arriving exactly one year after last winter’s massive COVID wave — appears to be the start of a...
COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, so what does this mean for your holiday plans?. After weeks of numbers going down, then kind of making a plateau, the numbers are inching back up. This has some people uneasy to get together with friends and family in just a matter of weeks.
Conspiracy theorists need little more than suspicion, some cherry-picked facts and vibrant imaginations to spin tales about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. But for the scientists working to establish the facts, the path to the truth is much more plodding. Their search will take them through a trove of...
In the UK, a report has found that the government was not "fully prepared" for the "wide-ranging impacts" that COVID-19 had on society, the economy, and essential public services. Detailed plans on shielding, job support schemes, and school disruption were found to be lacking. Additionally, "previous simulation exercises" – that would have helped with COVID-19 preparations – were "not fully implemented", according to the National Audit Office (NAO). Besides this, the British Medical Association (BMA) has called for a wide-ranging appraisal of racial bias throughout the health system after the Government ordered a review to investigate whether medical devices were equally effective regardless of a patient’s ethnicity. On Friday, November 19, it was announced that people who have had a COVID-19 vaccine booster or a third dose will now be able to demonstrate their updated vaccine status through the NHS COVID Pass. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started reviewing data on a new COVID-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid (also known as NVX-CoV2373), with the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine being evaluated under an accelerated timeline, and a decision could be issued within weeks.
Gov. Gavin Newsom and Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Wednesday they want to do everything they can to avoid what happened last winter when hospital and intensive care unit space dwindled as COVID-19 cases climbed.
This holiday season is one of high hopes along the 49th parallel, home to the U.S. border with Canada. A new policy of the Joe Biden administration allows vaccinated Canadians to visit by car and ferry for the first time since March 2020. But while getting to the American side...
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Pennsylvania has been moving in a downward direction over the past two weeks. Now, doctors are eyeing case numbers as the Delta surge seems to be slowing, but a possible winter surge is near. "I think what we're really...
LOS ANGELES — The cruise industry suffered its biggest financial blow in decades when the COVID-19 pandemic halted most sailings for months and made nervous cruise fans think twice about booking an ocean voyage. But cruising is back and all signs point to a turn of the tide for the...
Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday called for a health care workforce that "looks like America" and asserted that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the systemic inequities in the health care system. Harris announced the Biden administration will be investing $1.5 billion from the COVID-19 relief package to tackle the...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is warning of a winter COVID-19 surge: “It’s coming back in force,” he said last week at an event in Kings County. But other forces are at work, too — both sinister and life saving. “This disease is not taking the winter off. It’s coming back...
As COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations increase across the U.S., doctors and state health officials are expecting a holiday surge in California and are asking people to remain vigilant. “We will definitely see more COVID infections, and it’s just because people are going to be inside, and they’re going to...
Even with $22 million in newly approved federal funding it will still take a few weeks to make more COVID-19 vaccine available to children, according to New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu. The executive council voted Wednesday to accept $22.4 million in federal funds which will go towards speeding up the...
California – Many health experts and doctors were urging the public to get vaccinated if we want to avoid the last year’s Covid-19 scenario following the holidays. We also have been urged that new Covid-19 wave is most probably coming as we approach winter months. Well, it looks like that the ‘new Covid-19’ is starting.
