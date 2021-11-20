What will Covid-19 cases in America look like this winter?

In the UK, a report has found that the government was not "fully prepared" for the "wide-ranging impacts" that COVID-19 had on society, the economy, and essential public services. Detailed plans on shielding, job support schemes, and school disruption were found to be lacking. Additionally, "previous simulation exercises" – that would have helped with COVID-19 preparations – were "not fully implemented", according to the National Audit Office (NAO). Besides this, the British Medical Association (BMA) has called for a wide-ranging appraisal of racial bias throughout the health system after the Government ordered a review to investigate whether medical devices were equally effective regardless of a patient’s ethnicity. On Friday, November 19, it was announced that people who have had a COVID-19 vaccine booster or a third dose will now be able to demonstrate their updated vaccine status through the NHS COVID Pass. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started reviewing data on a new COVID-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid (also known as NVX-CoV2373), with the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine being evaluated under an accelerated timeline, and a decision could be issued within weeks.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 19 HOURS AGO