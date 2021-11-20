ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

What will Covid-19 cases in America look like this winter?

By For recommendations, more, s
marketplace.org
 5 days ago

Austria is getting ready for another round of COVID-19 lockdowns. With vaccine mandates hitting a roadblock in the United States and the fully vaccinated rate under 60%, we discuss the likelihood of another winter wave in America. Plus, we follow the drama over the auctioning of a rare copy of the...

www.marketplace.org

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

What does rise in COVID-19 cases mean for your holiday plans?

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, so what does this mean for your holiday plans?. After weeks of numbers going down, then kind of making a plateau, the numbers are inching back up. This has some people uneasy to get together with friends and family in just a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
marketplace.org

Crypto lovers go all in on the Constitution

Crypto enthusiasts came through. They’ve raised $40 million to buy a rare copy of the U.S. Constitution that’s up for auction to put it back in “the hands of the people.” (As of this taping, the copy has not sold.) We’ll explain how this all ties into what’s happening in the crypto space. Plus, why inflation is hitting some parts of the United States harder than others and the problem with Biden’s plan to open ports 24/7. Oh, and smiling quokkas!
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#America#U S Constitution#The Wall Street Journal#Cnbc#Uc#The Los Angeles Times#Business Insider#Moviepass#Fast Company#Nyc#Cnn#Crypto Com Arena
Medscape News

Calls for Vaccination, Cases Rising in Europe and America, and the COVID Passport: COVID-19 Global Weekly Highlights

In the UK, a report has found that the government was not "fully prepared" for the "wide-ranging impacts" that COVID-19 had on society, the economy, and essential public services. Detailed plans on shielding, job support schemes, and school disruption were found to be lacking. Additionally, "previous simulation exercises" – that would have helped with COVID-19 preparations – were "not fully implemented", according to the National Audit Office (NAO). Besides this, the British Medical Association (BMA) has called for a wide-ranging appraisal of racial bias throughout the health system after the Government ordered a review to investigate whether medical devices were equally effective regardless of a patient’s ethnicity. On Friday, November 19, it was announced that people who have had a COVID-19 vaccine booster or a third dose will now be able to demonstrate their updated vaccine status through the NHS COVID Pass. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started reviewing data on a new COVID-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid (also known as NVX-CoV2373), with the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine being evaluated under an accelerated timeline, and a decision could be issued within weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Primetimer

Ascension Is a Fascinating Look Inside the China That Wants To Be Like America

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. It’s my privilege to be Primetimer’s voting representative in the Critics Choice Association, a group of about 500 full-time pros, mostly from the broadcast and print industries. This weekend the CCA — whose televised gala kicks off awards season in early January — handed out its annual documentary awards, which will serve as a cheat sheet for Oscar judges when they draw up their shortlist for best documentary film. As a voter who watched nearly all of the nominated films, I marvel at the technical and narrative advances that have transformed docmaking in the past two decades. What a time to be telling your stories to the world.
TV & VIDEOS
The Atlantic

What Slavery Looked Like in the West

Early travelers to the American West encountered unfree people nearly everywhere they went: on ranches and farmsteads, in mines and private homes, and even on the open market, bartered like any other tradable good. Unlike on southern plantations, these men, women, and children weren’t primarily African American; most were Native American. Tens of thousands of Indigenous people labored in bondage across the western United States in the mid-19th century.
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC San Diego

Rising COVID-19 Case Rates Elsewhere Likely to Impact San Diego Over Holidays

As COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations increase across the U.S., doctors and state health officials are expecting a holiday surge in California and are asking people to remain vigilant. “We will definitely see more COVID infections, and it’s just because people are going to be inside, and they’re going to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Concord News Journal

It looks like new Covid-19 wave is starting, increasing Covid-19 number of cases in California in the last two weeks

California – Many health experts and doctors were urging the public to get vaccinated if we want to avoid the last year’s Covid-19 scenario following the holidays. We also have been urged that new Covid-19 wave is most probably coming as we approach winter months. Well, it looks like that the ‘new Covid-19’ is starting.
CALIFORNIA STATE
marketplace.org

How Korean culture became a global phenomenon

At a tiny storefront in downtown Manhattan, New York, lives a skin care lover’s paradise called oo35mm. The shop is the size of a hallway, stocked floor to ceiling with South Korean lotions and potions. Manager Winnie Zhong said her favorites include Dr. Ceuracle Vegan Kombucha Tea Essence (with real kombucha tea), snail mucin (actual snail slime) and Angel Shark (which is shark-free).
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy