Man accused of causing 2 drug-related deaths in Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A Manteo man has been charged with aggravated death by distribution of certain controlled substances in connection with the death of two people in Dare County in September.

Tyrique Lazara Wise, 31, is facing two counts of aggravated death by the distribution of certain controlled substances and one count of selling or delivering a schedule II controlled substance, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The charges stem from an incident Sept. 13 where Rachel Lee Cockerham, 29, and George Hebert Bowman Jr, 32, were found dead in a home on Roanoke Island. Another woman was taken to the hospital.

Wise was in custody on other charges at the time he was charged with the drug-related offenses, Dare County authorities said. He was given a $750,000 secured bond.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has worked with the county District Attorney’s Office on the case.

