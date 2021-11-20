ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Man accused of causing 2 drug-related deaths in Dare County

By Sarah Fearing
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H0zJK_0d2QQxSy00

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A Manteo man has been charged with aggravated death by distribution of certain controlled substances in connection with the death of two people in Dare County in September.

Tyrique Lazara Wise, 31, is facing two counts of aggravated death by the distribution of certain controlled substances and one count of selling or delivering a schedule II controlled substance, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The charges stem from an incident Sept. 13 where Rachel Lee Cockerham, 29, and George Hebert Bowman Jr, 32, were found dead in a home on Roanoke Island. Another woman was taken to the hospital.

Wise was in custody on other charges at the time he was charged with the drug-related offenses, Dare County authorities said. He was given a $750,000 secured bond.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has worked with the county District Attorney’s Office on the case.

2 people found dead in Dare County home, woman taken to hospital

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manteo, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Manteo, NC
County
Dare County, NC
Dare County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Stem, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy