Three major US pharmacy chains did not do enough to stem excessive amounts of highly addictive opioid pills flooding into two Ohio counties, a jury in a landmark trial found on Tuesday.CVS, Walgreens and Walmart created a public nuisance by allowing 140 million prescription painkillers to be distributed in just two counties from their pharmacies, the jury ruled, in a verdict that is likely to have implications for thousands of similar lawsuits against pharmacies and opioid distributors nationwide. It was the first time the major pharmacies had completed a trial in which they were accused of fuelling an epidemic...

LAW ・ 2 DAYS AGO