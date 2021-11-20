Gwinnett man arrested after going on a string of hit and runs, injuring 2 people, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Victims of a hit and run spree are describing their encounter with the driver, who now faces several serious charges.

One victim says he had to fire two warning shots to stop 20-year-old Landon Alex from attacking. Thomas Idlett says he first saw Alex on Club Lakes Parkway while walking his dog on Nov. 8.

“And he ran straight towards me like it was a scene from an episode of Get Out. Like, ‘Grrrh.’ Just tried to swing at me,” he said.

Idlett says it was the most bizarre encounter he had ever experienced. He says his dog then bit Alex, but he kept coming at him. Idlett was armed and felt he had to protect himself.

“So I fired one off,” he said. He said that didn’t stop Alex, so he fired another warning shot. “And he turned around and like growled at me and walked back to the car,” Idlett explained.

Moments later, police say Alex crashed his car at Club Drive and Shackleford. Officers say he took off his pants and ran away. Police arrested him soon after.

It was the end of a nearly hourlong wild hit-and-run spree, where officers say Alex drove his car and hit two other dog walkers, including 69-year-old Mary Cornett.

“All I could think of when I got hit was, am I gonna make it. Am I gonna make it,” Cornett told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

Officers say minutes later, Alex drove his car into the yard of a 42-year-old man and hit him as he was about to walk his dog on Oakland Pointe.

He suffered a broken leg, a deep bruise to his head and other injuries. His wife showed us video she says shows Alex driving by her home before returning to hit and nearly kill her husband.

Officers say Alex then left and sideswiped another driver before confronting Idlett and almost getting shot. Idlett still can’t believe what happened.

“It reminded me of an episode of Resident Evil,” he said.

Alex faces five counts of felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated battery, felony hit and run, causing serious injury and hit and run. Police are trying to figure out what prompted the spree.

They’re asking anyone with information to give them a call.

