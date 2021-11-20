ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' Austin Rivers: Starting Friday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Rivers will start at shooting guard in Friday's matchup with the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Will Barton: Won't start, could sit Sunday

Barton will not start Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers and is considered questionable due to lower back tightness. Barton's back apparently tightened up during pregame warmups, and he was spotted heading back to the locker room in the minutes leading up to tip-off. The Nuggets quickly announced that Austin Rivers will start in Barton's place, and at this time it's unclear if Barton will be cleared to enter the game off the bench or if he'll be scratched altogether.
NBA
numberfire.com

JaMychal Green coming off Nuggets' bench Friday night

Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Nikola Jokic was suspended one game due to his actions in a brawl with the Miami Heat, and he sat out Wednesday's game as a result. However, his time is served, and he is back in the starting five to kick off the weekend. Green will revert to the bench against the Hawks.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jeff Green: Pops for 16 points in Friday's win

Green had 16 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 31 minutes during Friday's 105-96 victory over Atlanta. Green continues to log heavy minutes as a member of the starting lineup, walking away with his best performance of the season thus far. With Michael Porter (back) still on the shelf, Green should continue to have some nice streaming value for those in need of a scoring punch. This kind of efficiency will obviously not hold, but there is enough there for him to maintain some relevance in the short term.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Rivers
FanSided

Denver Nuggets: Should Bones Hyland Be Starting?

Denver Nuggets’ rookie Bones Hyland flexed those 10-inch (maybe 11) pythons at midcourt of Ball Arena on Friday night. After nailing his second trey of the fourth quarter in the the Nuggets’ 105-96 victory against Atlanta, Bones looked like he’d taken Wrestlemania. A few minutes earlier, the rookie point guard...
NBA
CBS Sports

Watch Nuggets vs. Hawks: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Atlanta Hawks typically have all the answers at home, but the Denver Nuggets are posing a tough problem. Three quarters in and the Nuggets' offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Atlanta 79-69 three quarters in. Power forward Aaron Gordon (20 points) and center Nikola Jokic...
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Denver Nuggets Film Friday: This is the Will Barton we’ve been waiting for

If you’re not familiar with Film Fridays, each Friday, I’ll be looking at some recent Denver Nuggets’ games, lineups or something else from a film aspect to try and bring you a piece of content that you’re not getting somewhere else. Feel free to give any feedback positive or negative in the comments or find me on Twitter.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Likely on track to play Friday

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone suggested Jokic (wrist) will likely be available for the second half of a back-to-back set Friday versus the Bulls, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. "As far as I know there's nothing wrong with Nikola," Malone said of Jokic, who appeared to sustain a right wrist injury late in Thursday's 103-89 loss to the 76ers.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets
lineups.com

Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets 11/19/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets Matchup Preview (11/19/21) The Vucevic-less Chicago Bulls (10-5) will head to Denver to face the Nuggets (9-5) in Ball Arena. While the Bulls will be without Nikola Vucevic, Denver has it much worse. The Nuggets have several key players missing, including Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr, and Will Barton. Those are three of their five best players who are out with injuries. Still, an unbelievable start to the 2021-22 NBA season by last year’s MVP, Nikola Jokic, has kept the Denver Nuggets competitive with a 9-5 record. Meanwhile, Chicago has been one of the biggest surprises this season, with DeMar DeRozan looking the best he ever has and LaVine continuing to see just how high his ceiling goes. The additions that the Bulls have made have catapulted them into the upper-echelon of NBA teams. Chicago needs to limit Jokic’s impact on the game to grab a road win in Denver. While it is only 15 games into the Nuggets’ 2021-22 season, Jokic has the highest PER (player efficiency rating) of all time. If he maintains that, it would be hard to imagine him not winning his second straight MVP award. The Nuggets need to shoot the ball well from behind the arc and lockdown on defense. If they can contain LaVine and DeRozan, then the Nuggets could get another home win.
NBA
The Denver Gazette

Monte Morris on the mend after knee pain slowed Denver Nuggets point guard's start to season

There’s not a lot of positive health news coming out of the Denver Nuggets these days, but Monte Morris says he’s feeling better and better as the season progresses. Morris is one of just five Nuggets to play in all 14 of the team's games. Aaron Gordon is the only other starter who can say the same, and the Nuggets will again be shorthanded when the Philadelphia 76ers come to town Wednesday. Michael Porter Jr. (low back pain) and Zeke Nnaji (right ankle sprain) will join Jamal Murray, who’s still recovering from knee surgery, in street clothes Wednesday. Denver coach Michael Malone said Will Barton III was “heading toward probable” late Wednesday morning, but the team listed the veteran wing and second-leading scorer as doubtful with low back pain later in the afternoon. Porter remains out for the “foreseeable future” without an official diagnosis available.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Probable Friday

Hyland (hip, ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's contest against the Bulls. The rookie guard was a game-time-decision Thursday night against the 76ers but ended up playing 14 minutes in the team's loss. If Hyland can't suit up for their contest Friday, Facundo Campazzo and PJ Dozier emerge as candidates for more opportunities.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic nursing sprained wrist, out Friday vs. Chicago Bulls

DENVER -- The Denver Nuggets were without reigning MVP Nikola Jokic on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls because of a sprained right wrist. Jokic, who sat courtside with his wrist in a brace, appeared to be hurt the night before in a home loss to Philadelphia. Coach Michael Malone said he didn't believe the injury would sideline Jokic for long, but had no timetable for his return.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' JaMychal Green: Solid in starting role

Green supplied 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes during Sunday's 126-97 loss to the Suns. Jeff Green moved over to the five in Nikola Jokic's (wrist) absence, which gave JaMychal a spot start at the four. He delivered a solid stat line, but he'll see limited usage when the Nuggets' regulars are healthy.
NBA
chatsports.com

Denver Nuggets Film Friday: The superstar that no one is talking about

If you’re not familiar with Film Fridays, each Friday, I’ll be looking at some recent Denver Nuggets’ games, lineups or something else from a film aspect to try and bring you a piece of content that you’re not getting somewhere else. Feel free to give any feedback positive or negative in the comments or find me on Twitter.
NBA
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns' Starting Lineup Against The Denver Nuggets

The Phoenix Suns have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. View the original article to see embedded media. The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Denver Nuggets in Arizona on Sunday night. Coming into the game the Suns are on an 11-game winning streak after starting...
NBA
CBS Sports

Nikola Jokic might be back for ailing Nuggets vs. Bucks

The injuries keep piling up for the Denver Nuggets, who carry a five-game losing streak into their Friday matchup against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks. While reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic could return to face Milwaukee, the Nuggets will be without reserve guard P.J. Dozier. The fifth-year pro is sidelined indefinitely after tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Tuesday during Denver's 119-100 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy