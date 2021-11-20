ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Available against Bulls

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Hyland (hip/ankle) is available for Friday's game against the...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Controversial Lonzo Ball call in Rockets loss has Bulls coach Billy Donovan blasting refs

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was left scratching his head after a controversial call in their loss against the Houston Rockets. The Bulls, the third-seeded team in the East, fell short on their road game against the 2-16 Rockets on Wednesday night and it was a crucial call halfway through the fourth quarter that ended up changing the course of the game which, to be quite frank, Donovan didn’t really understand.
NBA
thednvr.com

Winner’s Lounge: Bones Hyland breaks out as the Nuggets beat the Hawks

Live from the Winner’s Lounge, Harrison, Dev and D-Line break down Bones Hyland’s breakout performance, Aaron Gordon’s best offensive game of the season and Nikola Jokic’s triple-double evening. Also, notes on the bench, which didn’t include Zeke Nnaji tonight, MPJ’s continued absence and more. Then, Adam calls in from the Munder Dome for a recap of the Nuggets’ pressers.
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Denver Nuggets Tweet of the Week: Bones Hyland comments on special relationship he shares with Will Barton

We have officially entered the Bones Hyland era, Denver Nuggets fans. Now that Hyland is in the rotation and playing every night, he has truly emerged as a fan favorite. On Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks, he perfected his role as a spark off the bench, scoring 15 points on 5-10 shooting to go along with 6 rebounds and 4 assists. A few games ago, however, Hyland was struggling to find his rhythm offensively. Against the Houston Rockets, he shot 1-7 from the field in his 15 minutes. According to a tweet from Altitude’s Katy Winge while covering that game, Will Barton took it amongst himself to lift Hyland’s spirits during a timeout. Hyland retweeted Winge’s report later that night in order to give fans a glimpse into the developing relationship between he and the longest tenured Nugget.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#The Bulls
chatsports.com

Bones Hyland, Nikola Jokic lead Nuggets past Hawks for fourth straight win

For a gang that couldn’t shoot straight for much of Friday night’s game, the Nuggets did all right. Their defense saw to that. And so did rookie guard Bones Hyland. Despite shooting just 44.9 from the field, including 10-for-35 from 3-point land, the Nuggets beat the flightless Atlanta Hawks, 105-96, at Ball Arena.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Lillard To Sit Against Nuggets With Ongoing Abdominal Injury

Damian Lillard will be on the sidelines when the Portland Trail Blazers take on the Denver Nuggets tomorrow, reports KOIN News’ Jaime Hudson. The six-time All Star has been battling an ongoing lower abdominal tendinopathy injury, which he said was recently irritated against the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 3. Lillard,...
NBA
chatsports.com

Recap: Nikola Jokic and Bones Hyland are immaculate as Nuggets bash Blazers in blowout win for their fifth straight

Will Barton did not play tonight. The Nuggets were down their 2nd, 3rd, and 4th best players. Yet they kicked the Blazers teeth in; who in fairness were missing Dame, but they would’ve won this game either way. Nikola Jokic had a masterclass, Bones Hyland had his best game as a pro, and the bench wasn’t abysmal! In fact the team as a whole had their best offensive game of their season; having the highest scoring game of the season, and shooting 47.5% from 3. Just a great game and immaculate vibes. Oh, they also got the Munder.
NBA
chatsports.com

Bones Hyland, defense lead Nuggets to blowout win over Blazers

‘Dem Bones is rolling. And so are the Nuggets. With rookie guard Bones Hyland providing the spark, and the defense bearing its teeth, the Nuggets ran away from Portland Sunday night at Ball Arena for a 124-95 victory. Denver won its fifth straight game and finished off a perfect homestand.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Absent from injury report

Hyland (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Hyland suffered a left ankle injury during Monday's loss to the Mavericks, but it appears to have been a minor issue since he's absent from the injury report. He could have an increased role Thursday with Michael Porter (back) out and Will Barton (back) unlikely to play.
NBA
CBS Denver

Nuggets’ Bones Hyland Ranked Among CBS Sports’ Top 10 NBA Rookies

DENVER (CBS4) – A young standout on the Denver Nuggets roster is being recognized for his recent play on the court. Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland slotted in at No. 4 in CBS Sports’ recent NBA top 10 rookie rankings that measures young player performances on a week-to-week basis. Bones Hyland of the Denver Nuggets drives against Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena on Nov. 10, 2021. (credit: Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) “With several players on the injured list for the Nuggets right now, Hyland’s role has seen a significant increase, and he’s certainly been making the most out of it. His standout performance came against the Trail Blazers, where he was launching 3s with the confidence of Stephen Curry,” wrote Jasmyn Wimbish of CBS Sports. Hyland finished Sunday’s game against Portland with 18 points, and he was 4-for-8 from the 3 point line. “Hyland’s shown a tremendous amount of confidence shooting the ball and taking defenders one-on-one,” Wimbish wrote. The Nuggets selected Hyland of Virginia Commonwealth with the 26th pick of the NBA draft over the summer.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Listed questionable vs. Bulls

Jokic (wrist) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls. Coach Michael Malone suggested Friday morning that there was nothing wrong with Jokic and that the big man will presumably play, but the team is still opting to list him as questionable. On the chance Jokic sits out, more minutes would be available for JaMychal Green and Jeff Green.
NBA
NBA

Keys To The Game: Bulls at Nuggets (11.19.21)

The Chicago Bulls suffered their first true road heartbreaker of the season, as they fell 112-107 in Portland after leading for most of the evening. The Bulls' largest lead of the night was 20 points but a late surge from Damian Lillard (22 points) and Norm Powell (18 pts) sank Chicago's chances of holding on to the win in the fourth.
NBA
The Associated Press

Nuggets’ Jokic sits out vs. Bulls with sprained right wrist

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets were without reigning MVP Nikola Jokic on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls because of a sprained right wrist. Jokic appeared to hurt the wrist the night before in a home loss to Philadelphia. The Nuggets big man is averaging 26.4 points, 13.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists.
NBA
numberfire.com

Javonte Green (ankle) available for Bulls on Sunday

Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green will play Sunday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Green was listed as probable to play with a left ankle sprain, so it's no surprise that he's been given the green light to play. Expect him to see his usual minutes on the wing.
NBA
phillysportsnetwork.com

Sixers Look to Strike Gold Against Jokic, Nuggets

Tyrese Maxey and the Sixers are in the middle of a soul-crushing five-game losing streak. They hope to right the ship tonight against the Nuggets. Nothing will be easy as the Philadelphia 76ers will be forced to go up against reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. Tonight will be a big night for Andre Drummond and potentially Paul Reed as the latter attempts to further show his defensive growth.
NBA
kion546.com

LaVine, DeRozan come up big as Bulls beat Nuggets 114-108

DENVER (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 12 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter, DeMar DeRozan hit eight straight late free throws and the Chicago Bulls won in Denver for the first time since 2006, beating a Nuggets team 114-108 that was without reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. DeRozan finished 26 points, including a 12-for-12 performance at the line. LaVine and DeRozan were sizzling late in helping the Bulls end a 13-game skid in the Mile High City. The last time they won in Denver was Feb. 8, 2006. LaVine was 5 of 6 down the stretch including two 3-pointers. Aaron Gordon had a season-high 28 points for the Nuggets, who’ve dropped three straight.
NBA
chatsports.com

Preview: Nuggets hope to bounce back against the Chicago Bulls

There’s no rest for the weary as the Denver Nuggets will complete their fourth back-to-back set of the early season this evening, one night removed from an embarrassing effort against the Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons-less Philadelphia 76ers. Whether tonight’s outcome will be the same largely depends on the Nuggets players not named Nikola Jokic.
NBA

