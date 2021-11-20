9OT Scoreboard: Week 13

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – High school football playoffs are underway. Keep up to date with the scores here.

TEAMS SCORE TEAMS SCORE PARKLAND

LUBBOCK COOPER (THURS.)

14

51 (F) CHAPIN

MANSFIELD SUMMIT

7

53 (F) CLINT

WICHITA FALLS (THURS.)

19

53 (F) EASTLAKE

BYRON NELSON

7

14 EASTWOOD

BOSWELL

0

0 HORIZON

GRAPEVINE

0

0 RIDER

ANDRESS

16

0 V. SUE CLEVELAND

LAS CRUCES

7 P.M. LAKE WORTH

RIVERSIDE 0

0 CANUTILLO

RANDALL 20

10

