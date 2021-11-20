ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

#9OT Scoreboard: Week 13

By Aaron J. Montes
KTSM
KTSM
 6 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – High school football playoffs are underway. Keep up to date with the scores here.

TEAMS SCORE TEAMS SCORE
PARKLAND
LUBBOCK COOPER (THURS.)
14
51 (F) 		CHAPIN
MANSFIELD SUMMIT
7
53 (F)
CLINT
WICHITA FALLS (THURS.)
19
53 (F) 		EASTLAKE
BYRON NELSON
7
14
EASTWOOD
BOSWELL
0
0 		HORIZON
GRAPEVINE
0
0
RIDER
ANDRESS
16
0 		V. SUE CLEVELAND
LAS CRUCES
7 P.M.
LAKE WORTH
RIVERSIDE 		0
0 		CANUTILLO
RANDALL 		20
10
