#9OT Scoreboard: Week 13
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – High school football playoffs are underway. Keep up to date with the scores here.
|TEAMS
|SCORE
|TEAMS
|SCORE
| PARKLAND
LUBBOCK COOPER (THURS.)
| 14
51 (F)
| CHAPIN
MANSFIELD SUMMIT
| 7
53 (F)
| CLINT
WICHITA FALLS (THURS.)
| 19
53 (F)
| EASTLAKE
BYRON NELSON
| 7
14
| EASTWOOD
BOSWELL
| 0
0
| HORIZON
GRAPEVINE
| 0
0
| RIDER
ANDRESS
| 16
0
| V. SUE CLEVELAND
LAS CRUCES
|7 P.M.
| LAKE WORTH
RIVERSIDE
| 0
0
| CANUTILLO
RANDALL
| 20
10
