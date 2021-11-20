ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

FDA, CDC gives green light for COVID-19 boosters for all adults

WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RwozO_0d2QQJbG00

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — Both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now given the green light for all adults to get COVID-19 booster shots, but are pharmacies and doctors’ offices ready for demand here in the Wiregrass?

Late Friday, the U.S. opened COVID-19 booster shots to all adults and took the extra step of urging people 50 and older to get a booster shot.

Until approval, Americans faced a confusing list of who was eligible, under the new rules, anyone 18 or older can choose either a Pfizer or Moderna booster six months after their last dose. Experts said people can mix-and-match boosters from any company.

“We have 11 yes’s and zero no’s and vote number 1 passes,” Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

The CDC’s approval came hours after the FDCs gave the okay to expand the eligibility for the third shot.

Alabama no longer in COVID-19 hot seat but medical professionals urge caution as we move forward

A decision that came after many states saw a spike in COVID-19 cases and 14 states started urging people to get their boosters despite no federal recommendations.

“A third shot, a booster shot, six months after your second shot of Moderna of Pfizer, dramatically reduces your risk of getting infected and spreading the virus,” Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean at Brown University School of Public Health said.

Right now the positivity rate in Alabama is 4.5% which is considered ‘moderate’ for the spread of the coronavirus.

Only 45.6% of the state is fully vaccinated, but only 15.6% have gotten a booster.

“At this time, The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is following developments related to booster COVID 19 vaccines. ADPH understands that the FDA has expanded Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for booster doses for both Pfizer and Moderna to all persons ages 18 years and above. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet today to consider this expanded recommendation. ADPH will follow the recommendations of ACIP and CDC regarding this vaccine update.”

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH

Nationally, about 17% of those who are fully vaccinated have received a booster dose.

“The rate of disease is markedly lower, for those who received their booster shot,” Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the CDC said.

Alabama officials speak on the importance of new $57 million FedEx facility coming to Dothan

Southeast Health is currently offering the COVID-19 booster vaccine at its hospital and you can set up an appointment online.

Pharmacies like Winn Dixie’s and CVS’ in Dothan have been seeing an increase of Alabamians wanting to get their boosters. One pharmacist telling WDHN he’s been giving out well over 40 COVID booster shots a day.

Another saying she’s giving out about 50 a day, both agreeing there are enough vaccines out there

“Readily available, across the county, it doesn’t take a lot of time, it should be easy for people to do and that is what our focus is on,” Jen Psaki, the White Press Secretary said.

Friday’s new guidelines don’t really change things for anyone who got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the wait already was just two months. Doctors want to emphasize boosters are a great idea but people getting their first round of shots is going to be how we stop the spread of this virus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Dothan, AL
Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Government
Dothan, AL
Government
City
Dothan, AL
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Dothan, AL
Health
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Booster

Just a few months ago, boosters weren't even a consideration in the country's COVID vaccine regimen. But now, more than 30 million people in the U.S. have gotten an additional shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only certain groups of people are currently eligible to get a booster: The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized an additional dose for Moderna and Pfizer recipients who are 65 years old and older or younger and at higher risk. But as more and more virus experts note that boosters might be essential to the vaccine process, changes to existing requirements could be on the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mycbs4.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Jen Psaki
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You're Banned From This Starting Sunday

When COVID vaccinations were first rolled out in the winter and spring, there was significant hope that 2021 would bring about the end of the pandemic. But a summer of surging COVID numbers amid the Delta variant and a significant slowdown of vaccinations prompted many officials to take a new approach to stopping the virus: vaccine mandates. From indoor spaces in many major cities to workplaces across the country, proof of vaccination has become essential in a number of different sectors. And there are more mandates on the way: Another major restriction is set to go into effect for many at the end of this month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You Have Any of These 6 Supplements, Throw Them Out Now, FDA Warns

More than three-quarters of American adults use dietary supplements for a variety of health goals. That's over 170 million people, according to a recent survey. With that in mind, the latest news about a recall of dietary supplements potentially affects a large number of people in multiple states across the U.S. Here's what you need to know about the recall of six supplements, where they came from, and what to do if you have any of them at home.
HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
#Cdc#Covid 19#Wdhn#Americans#Moderna Of Pfizer#Covid#Adph#Eua
EatThis

What Taking a COVID Booster Does to Your Body

In the last six weeks, FDA has granted emergency use authorization to COVID booster shots by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. An estimated 70 million people are in the groups eligible for a booster. If that includes you, you might be wondering what to expect. Here's what getting a COVID booster shot does to your body. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
leedaily.com

Pfizer CEO’s Wife Is ‘Alive’ And Well, She Is Suffering from COVID-19 Vaccine

The Assertion the Wife of Pfizer’s Ceo Died as a Result of Covid-19 Vaccination Effects. After being criticized for spreading false information by erroneously reporting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI this week, conservativebeaver.com has published another post alleging that Bourla’s wife, Myriam Bourla, has “died from complications of the COVID-19 vaccination.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
