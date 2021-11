The Rappahannock Area Health District is seeking our community's input for their Community Health Assessment. This survey is one part of a large assessment of our community. The data collected from this assessment, along with community feedback and participation in this process, will determine the top priorities for the Rappahannock Area Health District and Mary Washington Healthcare Community over the next 3 years. Participation in this survey will only take 3-5 minutes of your time. It is a great way for your voice to be heard by Community Organizations. The more responses we receive, the clearer picture we will have of the needs of the community.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 8 DAYS AGO