ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Lands First TV Interview With Kyle Rittenhouse, Set For Monday

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ixcAA_0d2QPojS00

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson said tonight that the “not guilty” verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial was “the right conclusion.” Carlson doubtless feels the same about Rittenhouse’s choice for his first post-verdict interview.

Fox News Channel announced this evening that Carlson will conduct an exclusive conversation on Monday with the 18-year old Rittenhouse, who was acquitted today after shooting three men during protests in Kenosha, WI last year.

A portion of the interview will air on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Monday at 8 PM/ET. That will be followed by a Tucker Carlson Originals special on Fox Nation in December. The special will include additional portions of the interview as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Rittenhouse and his defense team.

“Our team has been spending quite a bit of time with Rittenhouse, his lawyers and his family,” said Carlson of the interview and special at the close of his show tonight. “The one thing we have’t heard about is Kyle Rittenhouse’s view.”

The Fox News host continued, “This is not about politics…this is about the most fundamental right you have: The right to protect yourself from oppression.”

The Fox Nation documentary will be the second such offering from Tucker Carlson Originals in the past month. The first was a three-part series in early November called Patriot Purge , which was decried by former and current Fox News personalities and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as well as Anti Defamation League CEO and National Director Jonathan A. Greenblatt, who called its contention that the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was a false flag operation “an abject indisputable lie.”

According to Nielsen Media Research, Tucker Carlson Tonight is the top-rated cable news show, with an average of nearly 3.2 million viewers and 514,000 in the key 25-54 demographic. It ranks number one in basic cable at 8 p.m. ET.

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Broadway Actor James D. Beeks Arrested On Jan. 6 Capitol Siege Charges; ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Suspends Actor From Tour

UPDATED, with actor’s tour suspension James D. Beeks, a stage actor who has appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots, Aida, Ragtime, and Smokey Joe’s Cafe and most recently starred as Judas in a major touring production of Jesus Christ Superstar, was arrested yesterday in Milwaukee on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol. Beeks, who performs in Superstar under the stage name James T. Justis, is charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia with obstruction of Congress, a felony, as well as a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds. He...
MOVIES
Deadline

2021 Covid Death Toll In U.S. Eclipses That Of 2020 With More Than A Month Yet To Go

On Tuesday, the United States passed the latest grim milestone of the pandemic. According to figures from the CDC, there have now been more deaths related to Covid in 2021 than there were in 2020. That may be a difficult notion for many Americans to get their heads around given just how difficult last year was for many. At the end of 2020, 362,208 American lives had been lost to Covid-19. Yesterday, the pandemic-total toll was 773,779. That means so far in 2021 America has seen 411,571 lives lost to the virus. And there are still five-plus weeks left in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Most Popular Netflix Movies & TV Series, Ranked By Total Viewing Time

Netflix released a treasure trove of data on its most popular movies and series that threw new light onto just how incredibly popular some of its offerings have been. What’s more, the streamer committed to doing so on a weekly basis. The weekly data will reflect total hours viewed, rather than the company’s previous metric of at least two minutes of watch time counting as a “household view.” Deadline curated running lists of the most popular Netflix shows and movies by household views up until the metrics changed in Nov. 2021. You can see them here. Given the streamer’s switch to total...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim “changed the course of United States politics.”Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Liz Cheney
New Haven Register

Tucker Carlson Is a 'Manipulative Son of a Bitch' - and Other Thoughts from Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger is the kind of Republican that Democrats say we need in Congress to put American politics on a more even keel. Throughout Donald Trump’s rise to power, Kinzinger, a 43-year-old Republican representative from Illinois, grew more wary of the president’s willingness to stay inside the boundaries of his executive authority and more convinced that Trump would try to dismantle democratic institutions that got in his way. Kinzinger was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for “incitement of insurrection,” and he’s one of only two Republicans, along with Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), sitting on the House select committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the US Capitol.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Why Fox News won't cut Tucker Carlson loose — even after 'Patriot Purge'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s new three-part documentary on the Jan. 6 insurrection began airing last week on Fox Nation, Fox’s subscription streaming service. The documentary has generated condemnation from across the political spectrum for its untruths. NPR media reporter David Folkenflik, to pick just one example, labeled it “pretty dark and often fact-free.” Its critics have blasted the documentary’s false claim that the insurrection was a “false flag” or “honeypot” staged by former President Donald Trump's foes in national security agencies and the left-wing group antifa to smear Trump backers.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Tv#Fox News#Fox News Channel#Fox Nation#Anti Defamation League#National#Capitol#Nielsen Media Research
Primetimer

Geraldo Rivera criticizes Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson for "messing around with Jan. 6 stuff" with his Patriot Purge docuseries

“'False flags!? Bullsh*t," Rivera tweeted of Carlson's three-part Tucker Carlson Originals series for Fox Nation featuring debunked conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol. In an interview with The New York Times, Rivera says of his Fox News colleague: “Tucker’s wonderful, he’s provocative, he’s original, but — man oh man. There are some things that you say that are more inflammatory and outrageous and uncorroborated. And I worry that — and I’m probably going to get in trouble for this — but I’m wondering how much is done to provoke, rather than illuminate.” He added: "Messing around with Jan. 6 stuff …The record to me is pretty damn clear, that there was a riot that was incited and encouraged and unleashed by Donald Trump.” Asked if he would urge his Fox News bosses to reconsider airing the special, Rivera said: “I don’t want to go there, that’s not my job," adding of Carlson: “He’s my colleague. He’s my family. Sometimes you have to speak out about your family.” Fox News didn't respond to The Times' request for comment.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Vanity Fair

Fox News Would Like to Make It Clear That Tucker Carlson’s Deranged January 6 Show Is Not on Fox News

On Sunday, The Washington Post released a major investigative project on the January 6 Capitol attack, revealing that the FBI and other law enforcement agencies received numerous tips warning of the riot but still failed to prevent it. As is his wont, Tucker Carlson took this personally. The Fox News star claimed that the Post’s exposé was published to counter his Patriot Purge documentary series, whose first part became available on Fox’s streaming platform, Fox Nation, on Monday morning. The series portrays the Capitol riot as a “false flag” operation orchestrated by federal officials to target Trump supporters.
ENTERTAINMENT
NPR

2 Fox News commentators resign over Tucker Carlson series on the Jan. 6 siege

Two longtime conservative Fox News commentators have resigned in protest of what they call a pattern of incendiary and fabricated claims by the network's opinion hosts in support of former President Donald Trump. In separate interviews with NPR, Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg pointed to a breaking point this month:...
POTUS
mediaite.com

‘He Killed People’: Trump Official Denounces Conservatives Using Kyle Rittenhouse as a ‘Pawn’ After Acquittal

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah slammed conservatives for treating Kyle Rittenhouse like a hero after his acquittal for the shootings in Kenosha. CNN’s Brianna Keilar spoke to Farah on Monday about Rittenhouse being found not guilty in the charges he faced for shooting three people in the midst of 2020’s civil unrest. Keilar noted how conservatives are celebrating the verdict, even as Rittenhouse’s lawyer has been offering a more measured tone in the trial’s aftermath.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

'Race pimp' Biden's reaction to Rittenhouse verdict shows how he uses Black community: David Webb

Fox News contributor David Webb accused President Biden on Monday of using the Black community for his own benefit, telling "Fox & Friends First" he was a "race pimp." Webb reacted to calls for Biden to apologize after his presidential campaign compared Kyle Rittenhouse to White supremacists last year. Biden dodged a question about the comparison on Friday following Rittenhouse's acquittal on all charges for the shootings of three people, two fatal, during unrest last year in Kenosha, Wis.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Deadline

27K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy