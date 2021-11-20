5 Chinese Films To Watch This Cozy Autumn

"Remember the sky you were born under. Know each of the star's stories…" This is a must watch 3-minute visual poem short film from the Sun Valley Writers' Conference 2021. They commissioned a set of three visual poems for the event this year, and this is one - now online. Remember is based on the words of the first Native American US poet laureate Joy Harjo, a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation. It's directed by award-winning filmmaker Jessica Sanders. It's a really lovely, calming three minute visual experience and I highly recommend watching at the end of your day. Maybe every day. "Featured in the film is Navajo contemporary artist Tony Abeyta, and Navajo friends Owee Rae and her son Kier, and Crickett Tiger and Santiago Romero. Tapping into the theme of interconnectedness, Sanders also included three generations of her own family, whose origins are from China, Turkey, Spain, and Germany." It's not just about visuals and words in harmony, there's a narrative as well connecting these people. And it's especially uplifting to watch.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO