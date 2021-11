On November 12, rapper Z.flat attended the press conference for his web drama 'Delivery'. Here, he told the reporters, "When I first read the sript, I had a lot of worries on how I would pull this off. But during the script reading, the director gave me a lot of good ideas and taught me a lot of things." He continued to reveal his thoughts on what convinced him to ultimately make the decision to appear in the drama. He stated, "I contemplated a lot, but as the other actors here mentioned, it's a drama with a good purpose so I decided to appear in it."

