Today, Magic City Hippies announce their forthcoming LP Water Your Garden (due 1/14/2022). Does life write music? Or does music write life. It's something we ask ourselves every time we finish an album. There is some type of serendipity in finishing music that somehow plays out in real life. Almost like predicting the future. The same thing happened with 'Modern Animal,' and it seems to be playing out again with this new piece of work. I think that means we’re doing something right, if our music somehow knows something more about us than we do.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO