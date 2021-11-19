Accused Of Killing Ex-Boyfriend In Treehouse, Julia Enright Takes Stand In Own Defense

The trial of the three men charged with the death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery continues. Travis McMichael took the stand yesterday in his own defense and said “it was a life-or-death situation.” McMichael, a former Coast Guard, told jurors that Arbery was overpowering him, when he pulled the trigger. Three shots were fired that led to the death of Arbery in February 2020. There had been a rash of thefts in prior months of the shooting. Arbery had been spotted on surveillance footage four times in unoccupied houses in that neighborhood, including the day he was shot. There is no evidence he ever took anything from the property. Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and neighbor Roddie Bryan are on trial for murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for which they face up to life in prison.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO