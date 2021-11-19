ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Accused Of Killing Ex-Boyfriend In Treehouse, Julia Enright Takes Stand In Own Defense

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER (CBS) – Julia Enright cried on the witness stand in her own defense, but in an unusual move the judge did not allow video cameras in the room. Her own words showed two different sides of Enright who is on trial for the 2018 murder of her former boyfriend...

boston.cbslocal.com

