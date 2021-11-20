Cowboys' Amari Cooper to miss at least two games after positive COVID-19 test

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be without star wide receiver Amari Cooper for their next two games after the Pro Bowl wideout was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated, which mandates a 10-day quarantine under the league's protocols.

The Cowboys are scheduled to play three games in a 12-day span, meaning Cooper will miss at least two of those matchups. Dallas is set to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, followed by a Thanksgiving Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday.

Cooper should clear the NFL's coronavirus protocols in time to play against the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 2.

ESPN reported that Dallas hasn't experienced any other COVID-19 issues related to Cooper's positive test result. The Cowboys will travel to Kansas City after Saturday's practice.

In nine games this season, Cooper has recorded 44 catches for 583 yards and five touchdowns on 65 targets. His receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns all rank second on the team in 2021.

Fellow wide receiver Michael Gallup returned to the Cowboys in last week's game against the Atlanta Falcons after he missed seven games with a calf strain. Gallup and CeeDee Lamb will serve as the Cowboys' top two receivers in Cooper's absence.