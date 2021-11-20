UVA Health says 99 percent of team members have complied with mandate

Mountain Home, Ark. – On November 4, 2021, under the direction of the Biden-Harris Administration, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued an interim final rule requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in most health care settings, including hospitals and health systems that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs. The interim final rule establishes a Condition of Participation that applies to most health care settings, including hospitals, critical access hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation facilities, home health agencies, rural health clinics, federally qualified health centers and long term care facilities.
Comments / 0