Playoff game in Sweetwater canceled after deadly crash involving Andrews ISD bus

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The high school football playoff game between Andrews and Springtown set to take place in Sweetwater has been postponed after a deadly crash involving the Andrews band.

Sweetwater ISD Superintendent Dr. Drew Howard says the game, scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday was canceled.

A football player’s father tells BigCountryHomepage.com that no one was focused in the game following the crash involving the bus carrying members of the Andrews High School band left two dead Friday.

It is currently unknown which vehicles involved in the crash were carrying those who died.

The crash occurred on Interstate 20 Friday as the band was on their way to Sweetwater to perform during the playoff game versus Springtown.

Dr. Howard says it is possible the postponed game could be rescheduled for tomorrow.

