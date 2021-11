With Most Feared having come and gone for the Halloween season, EA Madden’s Ultimate Team shifts to the next holiday promotion. The Madden 22 Thanksgiving Promo, also known as Harvest, has its first player cards revealed ahead of their drop. Among them will be defensive superstar Chase Young and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. These players and more will have upgraded cards coming for the MUT promo.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO