UConn men host Binghamton before heading off to the Bahamas

Coppin State's Justin Steers, left, and UConn's R.J. Cole reach for the ball in the during a Nov. 13 game in Hartford. The No. 23. Huskies host Binghamton today at the XL Center. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

UConn's wrecking crew has demolished the competition through three games.

The Huskies' average margin of victory is 46.4 points, which is impressive even when considering the opponents have been Central Connecticut, Coppin State and Long Island University.

This isn't the time for the No. 23 Huskies to let up with the Battle 4 Atlantis and its loaded field ahead next week. They're looking to keep up the momentum on Saturday when Binghamton (1-2) visits the XL Center in Hartford at noon (FS1).

"Playing really well," said Dan Hurley when asked after Friday's practice what he wants to accomplish Saturday. "Not looking like fat rats, as (associate head coach) Kimani (Young) likes to say. Looking like a team that's hungry and knows how important each possession and each game in a very important season is. Just looking like a team that's locked in."

UConn (3-0) has acted like a mature, veteran team so far, never letting up after taking double digit leads by halftime in each game.

In fact, the Huskies played better after intermission, especially on the defensive end.

It's a significant improvement over last year's team that didn't regularly run away from opponents after building leads. The 2020-21 Huskies had only two wins by over 25 points.

"We're just a more understanding, older team now," senior Tyrese Martin said. "We know where we messed up a lot last year and a lot of us are back this year. And we don't want to take any steps backwards. I feel like the older guys are just taking responsibility and not letting up and playing to the standard of UConn basketball right now."

Hurley has raised the standard every year, building the team into a top 25 program He's also built depth, as the team's strength became even stronger with the debut of freshman guard Jordan Hawkins in Wednesday's rout of LIU. Hawkins had five points, four rebounds and three steals in eight minutes.

The coaching staff raves about Hawkins, who missed the first two games with an ankle injury.

"Very important," Hurley said of adding Hawkins to the rotation before the Battle 4 Atlantis. "We want to play nine guys. We feel like of the young guys, he's by far the most ready to take the court. ... He's a major player for us on this year's team."

The Huskies will certainly know more about Hawkins and their team as well their place in the college basketball world after competing in the Battle 4 Atlantis. They open up against No. 21 Auburn on Wednesday, the first of three games against quality competition.

Hurley has watched Big East teams pull off upsets while competing in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. Seton Hall (at No. 4 Michigan) and Xavier (No. 19 Ohio State) beat ranked teams while Providence (Wisconsin) and Creighton (Nebraska) won on the road and DePaul stunned Rutgers.

"Obviously, we know what's ahead of us when we get through Saturday's game, we're looking at 25 high major games out of the next 27," Hurley said. "The Big East has been incredible and did an unbelievable job this week setting the tone for the season."

Binghamton is coached by Hurley's former Seton Hall teammate Level Sanders, so he expects the Bearcats to be prepared.

"It will be a tough game if we don't guard the three point line and if we're not locked in," Hurley said. "Plenty of teams lose games like this."

• In other news, UConn secured a commitment from 6-foot-6, 190-pound Stephon Castle, one of the top shooting guards in the Class of 2023. Castle announced his choice late Friday afternoon. He also considered Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Ohio State.

Castle, from Covington, Ga., made his decision during his recruiting visit to UConn about two weeks ago.

"I just knew right away, so I didn't want to waste any time," Castle said. "I like the environment and coach Hurley will push me. I love the coaches there. There's no pro team in Connecticut, so that's basically the pro team."

Castle also enjoyed hanging out with the players.

"That helped my decision, too."

Let's just say that Castle made Hurley's day with his decision.

"He was super excited," said Castle, who told Hurley the news at the end of his recruiting visit but waited until Friday to make the announcement. "He was kind of shocked. He didn't think I'd probably commit this early."