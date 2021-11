It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Soon there will be a lot of gatherings and celebrating with friends and family; opportunities and occasions to host in our home or workplace. This time of year, and these events, are one area where being a southern gentleman, I always try to take great care. I had the distinct honor of being invited to a dinner party hosted by Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Ligon a while back. I left there thinking what a wonderful evening and was in awe of Mr. Ligon being what I would describe as the perfect southern gentleman host. Ronald and Marty are known far and wide in our community as the consummate hosts. Being invited to their home for a dinner party or any event is not just a pleasure but a privilege. A privilege because, in all cases, the Ligon’s know a little something about hosting. As community volunteers and notable individuals in our community and being known for the most decorated home – every holiday and season - you will not find two more qualified to speak on hospitality. But my real desire was to pick Mr. Ligon’s brain this time and find out just what makes this southern gentleman tick when it comes to hosting and, well… being a southern gentleman in general. So, we sat down to discuss, and it’s a conversation I will never forget.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO