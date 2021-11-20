Rittenhouse acquittal reaction highlights nation’s polarized politics: Republicans claim 2nd Amendment victory, progressives call it a miscarriage of justice

With less than a year to go before the 2022 midterm elections, the Republican Party is staring at an opportunity of truly historic proportions. Even before the shocking results of the gubernatorial races last month things looked good, all signs were pointing to "yes" on taking back Congress. But the win in Virginia and narrow defeat in deep blue New Jersey have changed the map. What had looked like solid gains, could now turn out to be completely transformational.

