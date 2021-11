CONCORD (KPIX) — Thousands of first responders were working on Thanksgiving Day, spending the holiday away from their families but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t time to celebrate. In the driveway behind Contra Costa County fire station 6 in downtown Concord, fire engineer Jeff Ornellas was deep-frying a turkey. “I’d probably say I’m going on like seven years of at-work Thanksgivings. All seven have been fried,” he said laughing. “This originally started out as a crab cooker,” he explained as he stood by his deep-fryer. Now he has become the “Turkey Dude.” The turkey cooked for an hour and a half and, within...

CONCORD, CA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO