Indiana State

Indiana woman allegedly sold 13-year-old daughter, forced her to marry 27-year-old man

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an Indiana woman allegedly sold her 13-year-old daughter to a 27-year-old man before she and her husband forced her to marry him and then celebrated the wedding with a party.

The girl’s mother is charged in Allen County with child selling where the defendant transfers or receives property for terminating the care of a dependent and neglect of a dependent.

The Journal Gazette reports the man, Zee Kdee Ya, is charged with child solicitation and neglect of a dependent. The girl told police her parents signed paperwork in Burmese to arrange the marriage.

Online court records did not list attorneys Friday for Ya and the girl’s mother.

