On Friday, Duquesne will take on Northeastern in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands as a part of the Paradise Jam tournament. Duquesne comes in at 1-2 after falling in a close battle to Weber State on Monday. In that game, the Dukes were led by a spectacular Jackie Johnson, who dropped a career-high 27 points in the loss. Kevin Easley also added ten points, and big man Tre Williams grabbed nine rebounds.

DUQUESNE, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO