Designated safe exchange zones allow for safe online transactions

GREENE COUNTY — With the threat of shortages and shipping delays, lots of people turning to online sites like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist to locate hard-to-find gifts. This often means buyers and sellers will need to meet in-person, but there are places to make those transactions safely.

Christina Schaefer, city of Xenia Public Relations Coordinator, told News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright about “E-Commerce Exchange Spots” where people can safely make in-person transactions.

“It’s a well-lit area right in the middle of town,” Schaefer said. “It’s a safe spot that is always under video surveillance.”

Schaefer said there are two spots in the parking lot of the city administration building on E. Main Street.

In the city of Fairborn, there is also a safe exchange zone at it’s police department, which is under 24-hour video surveillance. Officials said it was a place where custody, internet sales and other personal transactions can take place.

News Center 7 checked and many other cities have similar safe exchange zones for e-commerce transactions. You can check with your local police departments to find out if they have a designated safe spot.

Before you buy online, do your research. Here are some tips for safe online transactions:

Make sure you are doing business with a reputable seller.

To avoid identity theft, limit the amount of person information you disclose.

Discuss the details of the transaction before meeting.

Consider bringing a friend with you when you go to pick up your item.

©2021 Cox Media Group