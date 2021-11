The first two episodes of Hawkeye are premiering on Disney+ next week, and fans are eager to see what's next for Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton. Renner first appeared as the character in 2010's Thor and went on to become a Marvel Cinematic Universe staple by co-starring in The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Endgame. There have been many changes made to Clint from the comics, but it seems like some classic moments are getting referenced in his first standalone project. In a new promo for the show, Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop draws a picture of Hawkeye, and it's a hilarious nod to the character's original comics costume.

